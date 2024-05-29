Fantasia Holdings Reports Major Debt Restructuring Support

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1777) has released an update.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. has announced that a significant majority of its debt holders have agreed to its debt restructuring terms, with 81.96% of the Existing Debt Instruments adhering to the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA). The company will compensate participating creditors on the Restructuring Effective Date, subject to terms compliance. Further updates on the restructuring progress will be made, and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.

