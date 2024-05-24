News & Insights

Stocks

Fantasia Holdings Announces Executive Resignation

May 24, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1777) has released an update.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Ke Kasheng as an executive Director, effective from 24 May 2024, due to his need to focus on other business commitments. Mr. Ke’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements or undisclosed issues cited, and the Board has expressed appreciation for his contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:1777 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.