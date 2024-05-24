Fantasia Holdings Announces Executive Resignation

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1777) has released an update.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Ke Kasheng as an executive Director, effective from 24 May 2024, due to his need to focus on other business commitments. Mr. Ke’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements or undisclosed issues cited, and the Board has expressed appreciation for his contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:1777 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.