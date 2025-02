(RTTNews) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB), Friday announced the fourth-quarter report, revealing revenue of $7.182 billion from $7.275 billion in the previous year.

Income stood at $4.13 billion versus $4.04 billion in the prior year.

Fannie Mae's stock closed at $6.73, down 0.15 percent on the OTC Markets.

