Fannie Mae Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.859 billion. This compares with $4.044 billion last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $7.307 billion from $7.341 billion last year.

Fannie Mae earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $3.859 Bln. vs. $4.044 Bln. last year. -Revenue: $7.307 Bln vs. $7.341 Bln last year.

