Markets

Fannie Mae Q3 Income Retreats

October 29, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.859 billion. This compares with $4.044 billion last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $7.307 billion from $7.341 billion last year.

Fannie Mae earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $3.859 Bln. vs. $4.044 Bln. last year. -Revenue: $7.307 Bln vs. $7.341 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.