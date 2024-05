(RTTNews) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) Tuesday reported net income of $4.32 billion for the first quarter, higher than $3.772 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $7.095 billion from $6.849 billion last year.

Net interest income rose 3 percent year over year to $7.023 billion.

