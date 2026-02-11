Markets

Fannie Mae Full-Year Pre-Tax Profit And Revenue Decline

February 11, 2026 — 08:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) on Wednesday reported income before federal income taxes of $17.983 billion, down from $21.269 billion a year ago, reflecting weaker non-interest income and higher provisions for credit losses.

The company recorded a $1.606 billion provision for credit losses, compared with a benefit of $186 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $9 million or breakeven per share, compared with $3 million or breakeven per share a year earlier.

Net interest income was $28.608 billion, slightly lower than $28.748 billion last year, while non-interest income fell to $551 million from $2.046 billion.

Net revenue decreased to $28.964 billion from $29.069 billion.

