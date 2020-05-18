Markets

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to hire financial advisors

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Monday they plan on hiring financial advisors to help them exit from government conservatorship.

May 18 (Reuters) - Mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Monday they plan on hiring financial advisors to help them exit from government conservatorship.

The selection of a financial adviser was seen as a critical step in any effort to return Fannie and Freddie to the private market, after operating under a government conservatorship since being bailed out in 2008.

Fannie Mae said it would issue a request for proposals to hire an underwriting financial advisor, while Freddie Mac said it has begun the request for proposal process.

The Trump administration has said it is a priority to recapitalize the pair, which guarantee over half of the nation's mortgages, and remove them from their government lifeline.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular