News & Insights

Markets
FNMA

Fannie Mae Annual Net Profit Climbs

February 15, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Federal National Mortgage Association or Fannie Mae (FNMA) on Thursday reported an increase in net profit for the full year, supported by a benefit for credit losses and a rise in interest and non-interest income.

For the 12-month period, Net income stood at $17.408 billion, compared with $12.923 billion in 2022.

Dividends distributed or amounts attributable to senior preferred stock was $17.405 billion, higher than $12.920 billion a year ago.

Pre-tax earnings moved up to $21.956 billion from $16.233 billion a year ago.

Benefit for credit losses was $1.670 billion, compared with last year's provision for credit losses of $6.277 billion.

Noninterest income was $1.526 billion, up from last year's $1.299 billion.

Total interest income was up at $ 139.714 billion from $120.297 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.