Fannie Mae Announces Sale Of $297 Mln In Non-Performing Loans, Including Florida-Based CIP

July 08, 2025 — 02:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Fannie Mae (FNMA) has launched a new sale of non-performing loans - NPLs to reduce its retained mortgage portfolio.

This offering includes two major loan pools and the company's twenty-seventh Community Impact Pool or CIP.

The two larger pools comprise around 1,352 deeply delinquent loans, totaling $288.8 million in unpaid principal balance or UPB, while the CIP consists of approximately 32 loans with a combined UPB of $8.1 million. The CIP loans are primarily located in Florida. All loan pools are open to qualified bidders and are being marketed through BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc.

Bids for the two larger pools are due by July 30, 2025, and for the CIP by August 11, 2025.

