Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Fanhua Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FANH) dividend is being reduced to US$0.14 on the 25th of June. The dividend yield of 6.4% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Fanhua's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 85% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 14.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 15%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CN¥1.74 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CN¥3.82. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Fanhua might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Fanhua's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Fanhua has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fanhua that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

