Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 9:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Oasis Qiu -- Investor Relations Manager

Good morning. Welcome to our second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. The earnings results were released earlier today and are available on our IR website as well as on Newswire.

Joining us today are our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Mr. Chunlin Wang; Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peng Ge. Mr. Wang will provide a review of our financial and operational highlights in the second quarter 2020. There will be a Q&A session after the prepared remarks.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Wang.

Chunlin Wang -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

[Foreign Speech] Thank you for joining us on today's conference call. Here with me, we have our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peng Ge, and the Secretary of our Board, Li Li [Phonetic]. And we will be today's call with an overview of our first [Phonetic] quarter 2020 financial and operational results followed by an outlook. Mr. Ge and I will take your questions after the report.

[Foreign Speech] Despite the continued challenges placed by the COVID-19 on China's macro economy and the insurance industry, Fanhua still delivered results exceeding our prior estimates in the second quarter of 2020. [Foreign Speech] Since the second quarter of 2020, we've effected epidemic prevention and control in China. The resumption of domestic economic activities have gradually brought life insurance industry back on track for gradual recovery. In the second quarter of 2020, premiums of China's life insurance industry grew by 13.4% year-on-year, while Fanhua's life insurance premiums increased by 19.2% year-on-year, outpacing the industry growth.

[Foreign Speech] Facing the challenges faced by the pandemic, Fanhua has taken active measures to maintain the unity and stability of our stock and sales team to achieve steady business progress, delivering results exceeding expectations across various major metrics. [Foreign Speech] Double growth in operating income and net income. [Foreign Speech] In the second quarter of 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic, Fanhua has maintained a sustained and stable profitability, growing operating profit 25.3% year-on-year to RMB96.9 million, which significantly exceeded our previous guidance. Net income attributable to shareholders exceeded RMB99.3 million, up 1.3% year-on-year. Earnings per ADS increased 3.9% year-on-year to RMB1.85.

[Foreign Speech] Life insurance business recovered steadily with excellent business quality. [Foreign Speech] In the second quarter of 2020, with gradual resumption of offline business activities, Fanhua's life insurance business has picked up steadily month-on-month, of which life insurance new business in terms of APE, annualized premiums equivalent, has amounted to RMB180 million in June, returning to the normal level before the epidemic. In the second quarter of 2020, GWP, gross written premiums, of regular life insurance business reached RMB2.3 billion, of which the FYP, first year regular premiums, exceeded RMB611.9 million and renewal insurance premiums increased 37.9% to RMB1.7 billion. APE in the second quarter of 2020 totaled RMB385 million, up 25.3% from the first quarter.

[Foreign Speech] In the second quarter of 2020, Fanhua's sales force remained stable. The number of performing sales agents grew 7.2% quarter-to-quarter to 35,000. We are also glad to see positive growth in per agent FYP among performing agents, per policy premiums and active ratio among new recruits. [Foreign Speech] In the second quarter of 2020, Fanhua has maintained excellent business quality with its 13-month persistency ratio reaching 92% and 25-month renewal rate exceeding 87%.

[Foreign Speech] In the second quarter of 2020, our whole life insurance business continued to express momentum in last quarter, becoming a new growth point for the company. Our whole life insurance business increased 669.1% year-on-year, taking up 19.4% of our life insurance business in terms of APE in the second quarter of 2020 compared to only 2.1% in the same period of 2019. On the other hand, the proportion of our critical illness insurance business decreased slightly to 68.8% from 73.7% in the second quarter of 2019, and our energy insurance business decreased from 20.9% to 9.1% as a percentage of our total life insurance business.

[Foreign Speech] In the second quarter of 2020, we have continued close cooperation with our product suppliers and devoted ourselves to providing customers with the most competitive and diversified products. Compared to the same period last year, we have added five new suppliers for long-term insurance products. Currently, Fanhua has established headquarter to headquarter partnership with 35 insurance companies for the distribution of long-term insurance products. In the second quarter of 2020, our top five life insurance partners were Sinatay Life Insurance, Huaxia Life Insurance, Evergrande Life insurance, Aeon Life Insurance, and Tianan Life Insurance, which accounted for 30.8% [Phonetic], 16.7%, 16.6%, 40.3% [Phonetic], and 6.7% respectively of our life insurance segment in terms of APE. Up to now, the contract terms and our cooperation with these major product suppliers has remained stable.

[Foreign Speech] Breakthrough growth in claim adjusting business. [Foreign Speech] Since Fanhua began to tap into the medical insurance related claim adjusting business in its claim adjusting segment in 2019, we have achieved breakthrough growth, which contributed to the rapid increase of our claim adjusting revenue. In the second quarter of 2020, revenues generated from the claim adjusting business increased 36.1% year-on-year to RMB115.8 million, taking up 28.6% of the total claim adjusting business revenue.

[Foreign Speech] Technology platforms empowered the sales team in value creation. [Foreign Speech] Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, Fanhua has been making full use of technology platforms such as Lan Zhanggui plus Baowang to support activities including online agent training, marketing and agent recruitment and the business operation of integrating offline with online has become a new normal. In the second quarter of 2020, in order to better support agents and improve our customer services, Fanhua has increased its investment in technology platforms in terms of building a digital marketing system, developing the first intelligent audio and video recording system in insurance intermediary industry and building a digital customer service platform and a channel sales system structure. Meanwhile, based on the big data analysis, Fanhua is also working on data mining and stratification to help our agents to further cultivate our customer resources and improve their productivity.

[Foreign Speech] Business [Indecipherable]. [Foreign Speech] Despite the headwind from COVID-19 on China's macro economy and the insurance market, Fanhua still delivered solid results that beat our prior estimate in the second quarter of 2020, fully demonstrating the sustainability and resilience of our business model. As the pandemic gets further contained in China, we have full confidence in achieving year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter positive growth in GWP, total net revenues, APE, and non-GAAP operating income, excluding share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2020.

[Foreign Speech] We firmly believe that after coming out from the COVID-19, supported with upgraded strategy and empowered by our digital capability and elite sales force, Fanhua will be able to embrace for a higher quality and rapid development.

[Foreign Speech] Dividend for the second quarter of 2020 is US$0.25 per ADS, payable on or around September 8th, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 22nd, 2020. Fanhua remains committed to returning cash in terms of quarterly dividends to shareholders.

[Foreign Speech] This concludes our -- my presentation. Now the floor will open for your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Yuan Xue -- CICC -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech] This is Xue Yuan from CICC and he has two questions. And the first one, regarding to the breakdown of our new business and renewable business as a percentage of our total gross profit. And the second question, how would our business look like in July and August? What's the growth?

Chunlin Wang -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

[Foreign Speech] So basically, the contribution from new business and renewal business to our gross profit is about 50%-50%. And to be specific, the gross profit derived from new business accounts for about 49.7% of our total gross profit, while that from renewal business has taken up about 50.3%.

[Foreign Speech] And up to now, our APE in July and August, those recorded positive growth and we believe that we will deliver positive quarter.

Yuan Xue -- CICC -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech] Thank you.

Operator

Michael Chu -- Franklin Templeton Investments -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech]

Chunlin Wang -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

[Foreign Speech]

Michael Chu -- Franklin Templeton Investments -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech] Two questions from Michael. The first one is, why our renewal premiums dropped sequentially.

And the second question is with regard to the strong sales of our whole life insurance business in the second quarter for Fanhua. Is there any particular reason for that? And as far as he sees, it seems that the whole life insurance product didn't sell very well in the second quarter in the whole insurance industry. So is that because our product suppliers has provided very good products in terms of design in the second quarter?

Chunlin Wang -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

[Foreign Speech] So our renewal premiums grew by about 36.7% in the second quarter this year and the reason for the sequential decline was because usually our life insurance business was the highest in the first quarter due to seasonality. So that may result in the sequential decline, why, because the base in the second quarter last year was different compared with the first quarter last year.

[Foreign Speech] You may know that there has been some restrictions on the designs of the product -- for annuity products since last year. And right now we're actually seeing very good window of opportunities for us to develop whole life insurance products. Our insurance company partners also see there is good opportunities. Therefore we have been set up a cooperation in this regard, expanding sales, expanding our efforts to innovate products for whole life insurance products. So that's one of the major reasons that drive the strong sales of whole life in the second quarter.

[Foreign Speech] In terms of the ticket size, the per policy premiums for whole life and annuity are more or less similar, and in the second quarter, the whole life -- the per policy premium is slightly higher than annuity. [Foreign Speech] Thank you.

Michael Chu -- Franklin Templeton Investments -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech] How does Fanhua's whole life insurance product differentiate against our competitors? And who is the major supplier for our whole life insurance products?

And then secondly, in light of the kind of restriction by the US regulator and the US government on Chinese ADR companies, how company is going to do about that and has the US regulator provided any kind of guidelines to Fanhua?

Chunlin Wang -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

[Foreign Speech] In terms -- our major products suppliers for whole life insurance products are Sinatay and Aeon Life Insurance. For the -- product wise, there may not be a huge difference compared to most of the [Indecipherable] whole life products in the market, but I think one of the major difference is that our product suppliers offered more aggressive sales incentives in the second quarter to boost the sales.

[Foreign Speech] Since our IPO in 2007, Fanhua has been preparing and comparing our financial statements in accordance with the US GAAP and we have strictly followed the rules and regulations by the SEC and the stock exchanges to conduct information disclosure in a transparent, open, and complete manner. We will try all means to keep compliance with all the rules and regulations that's helpful to increase the transparency and helpful for protecting the investors' interest. As for the ad and the proposal by the working [Phonetic] group, I think the implementation, there is still some kind of uncertainty, but we'll certainly keep close watch on that. As for whether or not Fanhua will consider relisting in Hong Kong or in Mainland China, I think if there is good opportunities, we will not rule-out that possibility. However, I don't think we will spend a lot of energies on that. We still believe that a company, a good quality company, especially one with sustainable dividend policies will be applauded or will be appreciated by investors wherever it is listed.

[Foreign Speech] Thank you.

Oasis Qiu -- Investor Relations Manager

Thank you. If you have any further follow-up questions -- sorry. Is there any?

Michael Chu -- Franklin Templeton Investments -- Analyst

No, no. Thanks very much. [Foreign Speech]

Oasis Qiu -- Investor Relations Manager

Okay. Thank you.

Oasis Qiu -- Investor Relations Manager

Please feel free to come through to Investor Relations, if any of you have any follow-up questions. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. Have a nice day. Thank you.

Duration: 37 minutes

