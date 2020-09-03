Dividends
Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.87, the dividend yield is 4.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANH was $20.87, representing a -26.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.28 and a 28.91% increase over the 52 week low of $16.19.

FANH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22. Zacks Investment Research reports FANH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.22%, compared to an industry average of -6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FANH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

