Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FANH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANH was $15.02, representing a -34.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.91 and a 27.4% increase over the 52 week low of $11.79.

FANH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73. Zacks Investment Research reports FANH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.48%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FANH Dividend History page.

