Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FANH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.29, the dividend yield is 7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANH was $14.29, representing a -47.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.28 and a 2.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.96.

FANH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01. Zacks Investment Research reports FANH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.19%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FANH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

