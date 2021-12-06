Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FANH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.8, the dividend yield is 5.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANH was $11.8, representing a -37.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.80 and a 12.06% increase over the 52 week low of $10.53.

FANH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports FANH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.02%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

