Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FANH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.63, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANH was $26.63, representing a -25.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.55 and a 37.34% increase over the 52 week low of $19.39.

FANH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports FANH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.39%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FANH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FANH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FANH as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECNS with an decrease of -6.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FANH at 1.89%.

