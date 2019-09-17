Fanhua Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FANH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fanhua Inc (Symbol: FANH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.36, changing hands as high as $27.47 per share. Fanhua Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANH's low point in its 52 week range is $19.39 per share, with $35.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.39.

