Fangzhou, Youcare Partner To Advance AI In Chronic Disease Care

(RTTNews) - Fangzhou Inc. (6086.HK), a provider of AI-powered Internet healthcare solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Youcare Pharmaceutical Group. This partnership is designed to accelerate the digital transformation of chronic disease services in China, applying artificial intelligence to improve accessibility, efficiency, and precision in patient care.

Through this agreement, the two companies will jointly advance the modernization of chronic disease management by integrating digital innovation with specialized medical expertise. Their shared vision is to build a comprehensive, full-lifecycle health management ecosystem that supports patients across diverse therapeutic areas while aligning with China's national push toward digitalized and specialized healthcare.

The collaboration will focus on two primary areas. First, Fangzhou and Youcare will co-develop digital systems that combine Youcare's pharmaceutical innovation and clinical knowledge with Fangzhou's AI-driven platforms. This integration aims to create an intelligent, digitally enabled chronic disease management system.

The partnership will expand health management services by exploring new collaboration models in key therapeutic fields such as cardiovascular, infectious, and endocrine diseases. Leveraging AI, the companies intend to broaden patient access to high-quality medicines and professional care, ultimately strengthening the delivery of full-cycle health management solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.