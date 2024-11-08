Fangdd Network Group Partners with MM Global for Securities Offering

Fangdd Network Group (DUO) has released an update.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has appointed MM Global Securities as its exclusive placement agent to manage the offering of its Class A ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants, priced at $0.70 and $0.6994375 respectively. The agreement ensures that MM Global will use its best efforts to solicit purchases but is not obligated to underwrite or purchase any securities. This strategic move is aimed at facilitating the Company’s capital-raising efforts in the financial market.

