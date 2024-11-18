News & Insights

FANG

FANG Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

November 18, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 8, Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s Director, Robert K. Reeves, invested $509,760.00 into 2,832 shares of FANG, for a cost per share of $180.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and achieve a cost basis 2.2% cheaper than Reeves, with shares changing hands as low as $176.00 per share. It should be noted that Reeves has collected $0.90/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 1.7% on their purchase from a total return basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Chart

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $145.70 per share, with $214.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.73. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FANG insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/08/2024 Robert K. Reeves Director 2,832 $180.00 $509,760.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Diamondback Energy, Inc. is $3.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FANG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

FANG+Dividend+History+Chart

