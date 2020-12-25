Markets
Fang Issues Update On Hearing In Cayman Court Regarding Winding Up Petition

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) said a hearing was held on December 24, 2020 in the Cayman Court regarding the application by certain shareholders of the company to appoint provisional liquidators over the company. The Petitioners started a winding up petition against Fang in the Cayman Court on November 12, 2020.

The Cayman Court has adjourned the application until February 9, 2021 to allow the parties to have additional time to agree on certain undertakings to the Cayman Court.

Fang operates a real estate Internet portal in China. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

