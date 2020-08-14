Fang Holdings Sees Positive Net Income For 2020 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, real estate Internet portal Fang Holdings Ltd. (SFUN) said its management predicts a positive net income for the year of 2020, based on current operations and market conditions. This represents the management's current and preliminary view and is subject to change. For the second quarter, net income soared to $21.5 million or $0.24 per share from $5.1 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues declined 1.5 percent to $66.8 million from $67.8 million in the same quarter last year.

