Fang Holdings Reshuffles Leadership with Founder’s Return

Fang Holdings, a leading real estate Internet portal in China, announced significant changes to its board, with Richard Jiangong Dai stepping down and founder Vincent Tianquan Mo rejoining as Executive Chairman. The company expressed gratitude for Dai’s contributions and welcomed Mo’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. These changes reflect Fang’s strategic focus on strengthening leadership to drive growth in China’s real estate market.

