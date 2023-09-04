News & Insights

Markets

Fang Holdings Receives Non-Binding 'Going Private' Proposal

September 04, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUNY) said it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Jiangong Dai, proposing to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of the Company, including Class A Shares represented by American depositary shares, that are not currently owned by the Proposing Buyer in a "going-private" transaction at a proposed purchase price of US$0.619 per Class A Share or US$6.19 per ADS in cash.

According to the Proposal Letter, the US$6.19 per ADS price represents a premium of approximately 210% to the closing price of the ADSs on September 1, 2023.

Fang noted that its board intends to form a special committee of independent and disinterest directors to consider the proposed transaction and make a recommendation to the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.