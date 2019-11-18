Fang Holdings Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 7:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) will host a conference call at 7:00 AM ET on November 18, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.fang.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 866-519-4004 / +1 845-675-0437 (US) or +65 67135090 (International), Passcode: SFUN.

For a replay call, dial +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697 (US) or +61 2-8199-0299 (International), Conference ID 4498166.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.