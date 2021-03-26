Fang Holdings Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Revenues Up 14.6%

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations of $76 thousand, compared to a loss of $26.2 million, a year ago. The company reported breakeven per class A and class B ordinary shares compared to a loss of $0.29.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $56.5 million, an increase of 14.6% from $49.3 million, prior year. Revenue from marketing services was $30.1 million, an increase of 59.1%.

Fang's management projects a positive net income for the year of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.