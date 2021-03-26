Fang Holdings Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Revenues Up 14.6%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations of $76 thousand, compared to a loss of $26.2 million, a year ago. The company reported breakeven per class A and class B ordinary shares compared to a loss of $0.29.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $56.5 million, an increase of 14.6% from $49.3 million, prior year. Revenue from marketing services was $30.1 million, an increase of 59.1%.

Fang's management projects a positive net income for the year of 2021.

