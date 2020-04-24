Markets
Fang Holdings Issues Business Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) said, based on current operations and market conditions, the company projects a positive net income for the year of 2020.

Jian Liu, CEO of Fang, said: "For 2020, challenges and opportunities co-exist because of the potential effects of COVID-19. I believe our new initiatives, including online live broadcastings, online exhibitions and VR live, will be strong drivers of our business."

Fourth quarter loss per share from continuing operations was $0.29 compared to a loss of $0.41, previous year. Total revenues were $49.3 million, a decrease of 26.7% from previous year.

