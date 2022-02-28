Fang Holdings Executive Chairman Vincent Tianquan Mo Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) said that its founder and Executive Chairman, Vincent Tianquan Mo, has stepped down from the Board, the nominating and corporate governance committee and the compensation committee of the Board, for personal reasons, effective from February 28, 2022.

The company noted that Mo's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

In addition, Fang Holdings said it has nominated and appointed Richard Jiangong Dai as a director and Executive Chairman of the Board, chairman of the compensation committee and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective from February 28, 2022.

Dai joined the Company in 1999 and previously served multiple positions in the Company, including the Company's president and chief executive officer from 1999 to 2014 and the Company's director from September 2010 to February 2016. Dai co-founded Yiyi Technology in 2015 and Xiangshui Technology in 2018 and served as the chief executive officer for the two companies.

Upon the effectiveness of Dai's appointment and Mo's resignation, the Board will consist of six directors, including four independent directors.

Fang noted that it has appointed Peng Cui as its chief financial officer effective from February 28, 2022.

Cui has served as acting chief financial officer of Fang since January 2021, and the deputy general manager of the capital market department of Fang since May 2020. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cui served in the assurance department of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP San Francisco Office from January 2019 to February 2020.

