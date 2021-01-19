Markets
Fang Holdings Appoints Shihang Dong As President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) announced the appointment of Shihang Dong as president to replace Liu, effective January 19, 2021. Liu will continue to serve as the chief executive officer. Peng Cui has been appointed as acting chief financial officer to replace Ke Wang. Wang has resigned from the company for personal reasons.

Also, the company's Board has nominated and appointed Jian Liu as a director of the Board, effective immediately. Zhizhi Gong, a director of the Board, has resigned from the Board.

