FANG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/4/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/4/24, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 3/12/24. As a percentage of FANG's recent stock price of $179.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FANG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $119.01 per share, with $183.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.86.

In Thursday trading, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

