FANG Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/23, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.84, payable on 8/17/23. As a percentage of FANG's recent stock price of $149.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when FANG shares open for trading on 8/9/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FANG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $110.97 per share, with $168.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.38.
In Monday trading, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
