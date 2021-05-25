FanDuel Signs Exclusive Sports Odds Deal With Associated Press

Flutter Entertainment's (OTC: PDYPF) FanDuel, the country's biggest sportsbook, just became the official provider of sports betting odds to The Associated Press (AP).

In an unusual arrangement, Axios reports FanDuel will pay the AP to carry its odds across all of the news organization's global sports reports. While the AP says it will retain full editorial control over the news, FanDuel's branded content will appear via widgets on the site.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to the agreement, FanDuel's odds will be cited on its sports pages with links leading back to the sportsbook's home page, not its betting pages, in an attempt to avoid any sort of affiliate marketing relationship.

It's not clear that the AP has ever entered into an arrangement like this before, but it contends the move is being done for consistency and that FanDuel is a reputable firm.

AP's global director of text and new markets products Barry Bedlan said: "As sports betting becomes more commonplace, our customers are increasingly asking for this kind of information. It makes sense to work with one of the largest, reputable sportsbooks in the United States to provide a consistent, credible reference point for AP and its customers."

Flutter Entertainment had been considering listing a small percentage of its ownership stake in FanDuel, following the lead of DraftKings, Genius Sports, and other online betting platforms, but with the announcement that the sportsbook's CEO would be leaving the position, it's no longer certain an offering will occur.

10 stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment PLC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Flutter Entertainment PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Flutter Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment PLC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.