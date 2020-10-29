FanDuel Scores a Big Sports Betting Win in Atlantic City

FanDuel continues to be the sports betting champion in New Jersey after the state posted another record-breaking month in September. Now the sports betting company intends to open an in-person sportsbook at Bally's in Atlantic City after Caesars Entertainment completes the sale of the casino.

New Jersey's racetracks and casinos saw more than $748 million wagered last month, easily surpassing the $668 million bet in August. Year to date, almost $3.3 billion has been bet on sporting events.

However, FanDuel's sportsbook at The Meadowlands Racetrack is far and away the biggest in the state, taking in $118.7 million in revenue over the first nine months of 2020, some 53% of the total (the handle is how much bettors wager; revenue is how much the gaming companies keep).

Image source: Getty Images.

Making a big bet

Bally's currently has a sportsbook of its own in the Wild Wild West section through Caesars, but that will end with its sale to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, making it the only Atlantic City casino without a sportsbook.

According to the Associated Press, FanDuel will be adding a temporary sportsbook to Bally's before the end of the year before permanently locating it on the casino floor in the spring. FanDuel and Twin River already have a relationship, which started in January when the two partnered to provide sportsbooks to Twin River's three casinos in Colorado.

FanDuel rival DraftKings has the second-largest sportsbook in New Jersey at the Resorts Casino. Year to date it has taken in $56.2 million in revenue, but with the Bally's book, FanDuel should widen the gap further.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.