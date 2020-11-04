FanDuel and DraftKings Get Boost as Sports Betting Is Approved in 3 More States

The outcome of the presidential election may remain up in the air, but voters in three states have approved ballot measures to authorize sports betting. As the largest sportsbooks in the country, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment's (OTC: PDYPF) FanDuel look like they will be the big winners.

Maryland, Louisiana, and South Dakota now join 21 other states in allowing wagers on sporting events.

Image source: Getty Images.

Betting big

FanDuel has about a 40% share of the national sports betting market while DraftKings has approximately 35%. The weighting is skewed depending upon the state.

New Jersey, for example, has become the leading state in sports betting, taking in a record $748 million in September, or some $3.3 billion year to date. Through its partnership with the Meadowlands Racetrack, FanDuel hauled in almost $119 million in revenue, or 53% of the month's total (handle is how much bettors wager; revenue is how much the gambling companies keep).

Sandwiched between the New York and Philadelphia sports markets, it's not surprising New Jersey's market has grown so large. Also, the state is densely populated so it has a larger pool of bettors to pull from.

That suggests the newly authorized states might not be nearly as big of a market. For example, most of South Dakota's casinos are located in the city of Deadwood, and analysts estimate sports betting would add $6.1 million annually to the total currently bet there, while creating 152 additional jobs. It would ultimately provide a 15% boost to gambling in the city.

Louisiana, on the other hand, is forecast to bring in some $330 million just in tax revenue each year, while Maryland would bring in an estimated $18 million in taxes from sports betting.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.