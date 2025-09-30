Markets
AMZN

FanDuel, Amazon Expand NBA On Prime Deal With Real-Time Bet Tracking And Blake Griffin Campaigns

September 30, 2025 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FanDuel, an online gaming platform in North America, announced a multi-year partnership with Amazon (AMZN) to become the official odds provider and partner for NBA and WNBA broadcasts on Prime Video.

The collaboration aims to elevate the basketball viewing experience starting with the upcoming NBA season. Fans who opt into Prime Video's new bet tracking and Odds View features will gain access to real-time betting insights powered by FanDuel's sportsbook. These features offer dynamic overlays during live games, displaying active bets, outcomes, and evolving odds—all designed to deepen engagement without enabling direct betting on Prime Video.

Blake Griffin, NBA analyst for Prime Video, will also join FanDuel as an ambassador. He'll be featured across FanDuel's creative campaigns, social media, live events, and broadcast integrations, bringing his signature personality and basketball expertise to the brand's content.

FanDuel emphasized its commitment to responsible gaming, noting that all betting features are optional and can be disabled within the Prime Video app. The company continues to invest in tools and initiatives that promote safe and enjoyable sports engagement.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between FanDuel and Amazon to blend innovation, storytelling, and interactivity—reshaping how fans experience live sports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.