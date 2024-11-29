Fandango Holdings Advances in Strategic Acquisition Plans

Fandango Holdings PLC (GB:FHP) has released an update.
Fandango Holdings PLC is making strides in its acquisition of European Battery Metals Pty Ltd, with progress on a prospectus being reviewed by the UK Listing Authority. The acquisition, poised to be a Reverse Takeover, highlights Fandango’s strategic focus on industrial and service sectors. Despite increased advisory costs and a suspension of ordinary shares, the company’s forward-looking strategy aims to conclude the RTO process swiftly.
