Fancl Withdraws Forecast Amid Financial Shortfall

Fancl Corporation has announced a substantial discrepancy between its forecasted and actual interim financial results for 2024, citing sluggish sales in Japan and overseas challenges as key factors. Additionally, with plans for delisting underway, the company has withdrawn its full-year earnings forecast.

