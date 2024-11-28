News & Insights

Fancamp Exploration Appoints New CFO and Updates

November 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Fancamp Exploration (TSE:FNC) has released an update.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has announced the retirement of its CFO, Debra Chapman, and the appointment of Arnab Kumar De as her successor, bringing over 20 years of financial expertise to the company. Additionally, Fancamp reports progress in its joint venture exploration activities with Acadian Gold Corp., aiming to develop its Au-Cu properties. The company has also granted stock options to Mr. De, further aligning his interests with Fancamp’s strategic goals.

