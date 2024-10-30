Fancamp Exploration Announces AGM Results and Stock Options

Fancamp Exploration (TSE:FNC) has released an update.

Fancamp Exploration announced the approval of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the election of six directors to the Board. The company also granted stock options to directors and employees, exercisable into 8,750,000 common shares, as part of their Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

