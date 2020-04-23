Fan Yang joins UBS investment bank

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has hired Chinese banker Fan Yang to be its chair of global banking for Asia, according to an internal memo of the Swiss bank.

Yang, who joined UBS from China Merchants Securities International where she was chief executive officer since 2013, will start her role in early May and continue to be based in Hong Kong, the memo said.

She will report to David Chin, the bank's head of investment banking, Asia Pacific and China country head, said a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the content of the memo and Yang's reporting line.

Prior to her last role, Yang worked at Bank of China International from 2007 to 2013

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.