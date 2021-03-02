Fan Token Platform Chiliz Plans to Splash $50M on Expansion Into US Sports Leagues

Chiliz, a Malta-based platform providing fan tokens in partnership with sports clubs, says it plans to spend $50 million on an expansion in the U.S.

The company will be opening a new office in New York and launch fan tokens for U.S. sports leagues, CEO Alexandre Dreyfus told Reuters Tuesday.

The Malta-based company has so far taken a focus on soccer, with its tokens allowing fans to vote on club polls and receive incentives and prizes. This can type of fan interaction can provide a “new digital revenue source” for sports organizations, according to Dreyfus.

Related: Bitcoin + Ether: An Investor’s Perspective

“A huge focal point for us in our global growth plans is the U.S. That’s why we’re … investing $50 million into the country’s sports industry in order to launch Fan Tokens with leading franchises from the five major U.S. sports leagues,” he told Reuters.

On Feb. 25, the firm said it has so far partnered with 23 sporting and eSports organizations, including top soccer clubs such as FC Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, to launch fan tokens on its blockchain-based platform Socios.com. Its Milan FC token launched on the Binance exchange at the time, seeing a claimed $50 million in trading volume in the opening 30 minutes..

According to Dreyfus, the fan token market cap is currently worth $194 million and generated $30 million in revenue for clubs and partners in 2020.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.