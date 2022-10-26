Famous French painter Pierre Soulages dies at 102

Contributors
Elizabeth Pineau Reuters
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pierre Soulages, the French painter who came to fame with his works reflecting on the shades and forms of black, has died at age 102, the museum dedicated to the artist in his hometown of Rodez, southwestern France, told Reuters on Wednesday.

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pierre Soulages, the French painter who came to fame with his works reflecting on the shades and forms of black, has died at age 102, the museum dedicated to the artist in his hometown of Rodez, southwestern France, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Born in 1919, Soulages died on Tuesday evening in a hospital in Nimes, Benoît Decron, the head of the Soulages museum said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters