The Famous 4% Rule for Retirement Could Fail You if You Don't Do This

Key Points

The 4% rule is designed to make your money last for 30 years.

If you don't reduce spending and withdrawals during market downturns, you could risk depleting your nest egg.

Be prepared to adjust your strategy for better or worse based on market performance.

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After spending a lifetime saving for retirement, the last thing you want to risk is running out of money while you're still alive. And having a strategic withdrawal strategy could lower that risk.

For years, financial experts have been quick to suggest using the 4% rule. It has you withdrawing 4% of your savings your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals to keep up with inflation.

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Here's how it might work in theory. If you retire with $1 million, you'd withdraw $40,000 your first year of retirement. If inflation rises 3%, your next withdrawal would be $41,200 the following year.

The 4% rule has been tested against historic economic and market conditions. And it's been shown to give you a strong probability of your retirement savings lasting 30 years.

But there's one important tweak you should prepare to make to the 4% rule if you don't want to risk running out of money. And it requires you to pay attention.

Be prepared to pivot

The nice thing about the 4% rule is that it might seem like a "set it and forget it" strategy. You start with a baseline amount, adjust it for inflation each year, and repeat.

The problem is that a severe market downturn could put you at risk of depleting your savings if you stick to the 4% rule. So it's important to adjust your spending based on market conditions.

If the value of your portfolio plunges, you'll need to sell more assets to get access to money. The more assets you sell, the fewer you have left in your portfolio when the market eventually stages its recovery. But if you reduce spending and withdrawals during a market downturn, you can lower your chances of eventually running out of savings.

And this adjustment to the 4% rule works both ways. While it's a good idea to limit withdrawals when the market is down, you can, on the flipside, take advantage of strong markets by increasing withdrawals.

Pay attention to how your portfolio is doing

The 4% rule is meant to simplify the process of managing a retirement nest egg. But if you don't adjust your approach based on market conditions, you could end up in a serious financial crunch down the line.

That's why it's important to pay attention to market conditions and monitor your portfolio. Being aware could help you make smart decisions that protect the nest egg you've worked hard to build.

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