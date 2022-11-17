World Markets

Family visit Egyptian-British hunger striker, say his condition deteriorated severely

Credit: REUTERS/HANAA HABIB

November 17, 2022 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Nafisa Eltahir and Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The sister of the Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah said close relatives had been able to visit him in prison in Egypt for the first time in weeks, but he had deteriorated severely after escalating then breaking his hunger strike.

"Alaa deteriorated severely in the past 2 weeks, but at least they got to see him," Mona Seif said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Yomna Ehab Writing by Aidan Lewis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

