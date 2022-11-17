Family visit Egyptian-British hunger striker, say his condition deteriorated severely

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The sister of the Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah said close relatives had been able to visit him in prison in Egypt for the first time in weeks, but he had deteriorated severely after escalating then breaking his hunger strike.

"Alaa deteriorated severely in the past 2 weeks, but at least they got to see him," Mona Seif said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Yomna Ehab Writing by Aidan Lewis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.