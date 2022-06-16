Family Succession Plans and Planning Must be Tailored

In recent articles on Family Succession Planning, we have covered a range of family issues that could lead to family heartache and even breakup if not navigated well. And that is of course never be the intention of succession planning.

Some aspects of the process we have covered:

Engaging the whole family in succession planning conversations;

Understanding family goals for strategic optimization;

Importance of behavioral coaching in family enterprises;

Patriarch and Matriarch dynamics; and

Sibling dynamics.

The last consideration is to pull all of the outcomes from the above into the Family Continuity Plan so that family succession planning decisions are documented.

A Family Continuity Plan

The plan needs to document the following, which should all have been discussed at an all-in family meeting:

The family purpose and values which will guide decision making;

A family charter or constitution which will document the process for making decisions, including how family assets will be managed;

Which family members and external advisors will play what roles in managing family assets;

How family assets will be divided, including distribution policies and mechanisms;

Unique and special needs are provided for; and

Provisions for the establishment and/or ongoing management of the family foundation or charitable giving plans.

There are primary practical considerations in having such a plan, not the least of which is family happiness, as structures are put in place for the transition.

But also:

Ensure your will, medical directives and power of attorney are current and stored in a safe place;

Make sure details and access associated with all investment assets are safe and that those that need to know do; and

It is of critical importance to share passwords for all areas of your life appropriately – for example, with your spouse, or a trusted person who will be able to access them upon your passing. There are now online platforms for managing passwords in the estate planning setting.

Where a representative family group is framing the planning and strategies, members must be known and meet and communicate appropriately. Often, it is more beneficial to select one member from each branch of the family and remain with that one representative.

Once the basics are done

Do you have buy-in from each family member? Assuming you had time to plan, this isn’t the end of the process. It is essential to keep family members in the loop, especially regarding changes. Trust will be lost if communication is not open and transparent.

Create an agreed communication flow among family members that is on an agreed timetable. Not everyone may be able to gather in person for a regular family dinner or event, so use technology platforms wisely, and maybe set up a family newsletter or regular online call.

Be proactive; consider additional education if your family members struggle with the planning and investment management. Talk to them one-on-one about how you can invest in their financial literacy and upskilling; this will significantly help them with any decision-making.

An additional consideration for families with a complex ongoing structure is to have a formalized Family Council for decision-making. In some ways this is like having a board of directors for the family, which may be made up of family members and independent representatives. The Family Council then operates within an agreed set of procedures using a constitution.

Wrapping up + money energy

I want to stress the importance of maintaining family and advisor collaboration. Such a working relationship should reflect the collective ideals and intentions of an agreed family structure. Supporting these family relationships encourages family members to fulfill their obligations within agreed-upon policies and rules.

Above all else, I have learned that every individual has money energy. Even in family conversations, the dynamics will change when the subject of money is raised. Get to know your own money energy and how your family's money energy presents itself. You will then be better able to manage the emotions – positive or negative – that surface around money energy.

If you have thoughts about or experiences with tailored family succession planning or curiosity about money energy, please reach out.

