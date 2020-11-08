Cryptocurrencies

Family Offices May Now See Bitcoin as Alternative to Gold: JPMorgan Report

Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
(Credit: Shutterstock)

The GrayScale Bitcoin Trust is outperforming gold exchange-traded funds, a trend perhaps driven by institutional investors like family offices, according to a report by JPMorgan analysts that CoinDesk obtained.

  • “This contract lends support to the idea that some investors that previously invested in gold ETFs such as family offices, may be looking at bitcoin as an alternative to gold,” the analysts wrote in the Nov. 6 report.
  • The climb of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust indicates it’s not just millennials driving demand for bitcoin, but institutional investors like family offices and asset managers, the analysts said. Grayscale is part of Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.
  • The analysts continued: “As we had highlighted in our previous [report] of October 23rd, the potential long-term upside for bitcoin is considerable if it competes more intensely with gold as an ‘alternative’ currency given that the market cap of bitcoin would have to rise 10 times from here to match the total private sector investment in gold via ETFs or bars and coins.”
  • The analysts noted, however, that the “sharp spike in prices this week appears to have taken bitcoin close to overbought levels” which could trigger a sell-off.

