Family of Orcas make surprise appearance at Rio de Janeiro's beaches

Sergio Queiroz Reuters
A family of orcas surprised beachgoers in Rio de Janeiro this week, when the black-and-white whales could be seen frolicking in the shallow waters off the city's iconic Ipanema beach.

Marcelo Szpilman, a local biologist, said the family of three was likely drawn to the region by a cold current from further south. On arriving, they likely encountered the warmer waters off Rio's beaches and decided to spend some time there to rest, to play and to feed.

On seeing the whales, standup paddle-board instructor Timothy Richard Parkyn and his two colleagues grabbed their boards and headed out to get a closer look at the unusual visitors. Jefferson de Souza, Parkyn's colleague, said they were a little nervous as they paddled over, but it was worth it.

"Man, it was an incredible moment, unique," he said. "I don't even know how to explain it, just being among those animals."

Szpilman said there were no reports of orca attacks, and locals should make the most of their brief time with the beautiful beasts.

(Reporting by Sergio Queiroz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

