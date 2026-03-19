Family Manage LLC Initiates 15.58 Million Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Family Manage LLC bought 393,313 shares in FLXR

Quarter-end FLXR position value rose by $15.58 million, reflecting stake establishment and price moves

Transaction represents a 1.97% increase in Family Manage LLC’s reported 13F AUM

Post-trade holding: 393,313 shares valued at $15.58 million as of December 31, 2025

FLXR is not among Family Manage LLC’s top five holdings by position size

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What happened

In its latest quarterly SEC filing, Family Manage LLC reported establishing a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR), acquiring 393,313 shares. The position’s quarter-end value also totaled $15.58 million, consistent with the initial trade and price movement during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position for Family Manage LLC, representing 1.97% of reported 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: MINT: $44.86 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SHV: $33.14 million (4.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $32.89 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: QUAL: $32.23 million (4.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $31.14 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, FLXR shares were priced at $39.77, up 8.5% over the prior year, lagging the S&P 500 by 3.3 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 2.77 billion Dividend Yield 5.56% Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $39.33 1-Year Total Return 6.44%

ETF snapshot

TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an actively managed fixed income fund with a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, focused on delivering income and capital growth through a diversified global bond portfolio. The fund's flexible mandate allows for dynamic allocation across sectors, credit qualities, and geographies, adapting to evolving market conditions. Its competitive yield and broad investment universe position the ETF as a versatile solution for institutional investors seeking risk-adjusted returns in the fixed income space.

The ETF structure enables active management and frequent trading, with an expense ratio embedded in the fund. It was converted from a mutual fund in June 2024 to enhance liquidity and transparency.

Its portfolio composition includes government and corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, bank loans, municipal securities, and money market instruments, with up to 50% in emerging markets and 65% in high-yield bonds.

The ETF’s investment strategy centers on flexible allocation across global bonds and debt securities of varying maturities and credit qualities, seeking both income and capital appreciation.

What this transaction means for investors

The TCW Flexible Income ETF is designed for investors seeking bond exposure beyond traditional core benchmarks. The fund allows TCW to adjust allocations across credit sectors, global markets, and interest-rate exposures to pursue current income and total return, rather than adhering to the limited duration and sector weights of an index-driven portfolio.

This broader mandate enables FLXR to invest in investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, securitized credit, bank loans, and emerging market debt when TCW identifies better relative value. As a result, performance depends less on simply following the bond market and more on how effectively the managers position the portfolio across changing credit conditions and rate environments.

The key consideration for investors is whether this flexibility provides enough value to offset a less predictable path compared to a traditional bond benchmark. Funds like FLXR can diversify fixed-income allocations and potentially increase income, but they also rely more on manager decisions regarding credit risk, duration, and sector selection throughout the market cycle.



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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.