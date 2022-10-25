Family Dollar: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

When we think about purchasing high-quality items, the last place that tends to come to mind is Family Dollar — or really any dollar store, for that matter. For good reason. Dollar stores aren’t the most glamorous of retail destinations. They tend to be rather run down and overcrowded, and some of the goods they sell — like produce — are just a little bit iffy and ought to be bought elsewhere.

But Family Dollar does have some fairly high-quality items on its shelves. You just have to know what to look for and take some time to really sift through the shelves — and comparison shop.

Or, you can just listen to what Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, has to say. She walked GOBankingRates through five must-have, high-quality items for sale at Family Dollar right now.

Play-Doh Products

“Family Dollar has a few Play-Doh picks and they’re decently priced, [so] they make great last-minute gifts on your way to a kids’ birthday party or as a treat for your own kids as well,” Ramhold said. “Activity packs may go for around $8, but a 5-count of classic bright colors should be around $3, and a 4-count pack of holiday scents may go for about $5. All in all, this is one of the better toys you can buy at a dollar store because it’s a well-known brand and you know what to expect.”

Sorry! Board Game

“This is a classic for family game night, although it may lead to flipped tables and long-held grudges,” Ramhold said. “Family Dollar has it for around $10, which is right in line with what some big-box stores charge — so you can rest easy knowing you’re getting a good deal.”

Pine-Sol 3-pack

“You can pick up a pack of three bottles for around $4.50, which isn’t bad at all for stocking up on cleaner, especially ahead of cold and flu season,” Ramhold said.

Fabuloso 3-pack

“There are a few different scents available, depending on the store,” she said, “but they should cost around $5 for the pack of three, which is a great price for stocking up on these items — especially if this is your preferred household cleaner.”

Febreze 2-pack

“This is one of those instances where purchasing in bulk at Family Dollar is better than not,” Ramhold said. “A single can of Febreze will set you back about $3.25, but a 2-pack is $5.50, which means you’re saving $1 over purchasing two separate cans.”

