Family-Building Benefits: Critical to Building Today's Workforce

By Roger S. Shedlin, M.D., J.D., President and CEO of WINFertility

Family-building benefits are increasingly becoming a mainstream HR and benefits offering from employers, not simply in terms of maternity leave but above and beyond. These benefits are coming to life in many ways to support the full array of a diverse workforce – including straight and same-sex couples, and single intended parents – in their quest to plan for and have children. Not only does a family-building program help with retention and ultimately lower turnover costs, but it is also one of the most important talent-attraction tools on the table, which is especially important given the tight labor market.

These benefits draw in top-tier candidates across all industries and can be the competitive difference for a company to be chosen over other offers. A company with lower turnover and a stronger culture often sees higher productivity and profits, which is an important factor to consider not only for leaders but also for investors.

The History and Evolution of Family-Building Benefits in the Workplace

The early family-building benefits, providing infertility coverage, were available principally in those states that legally mandated infertility insurance. These early programs only addressed the needs of couples with a clinical infertility diagnosis and provided medical coverage for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as invitro-fertilization (IVF). Unsurprisingly, the early adopters of family-building benefits were large tech companies and financial services firms, principally in New York and California, who often lead the trend in new workplace perks.

In the next wave, banking and law firms started to offer family-building benefits, but the biggest change has been over the last several years as the COVID-engendered Great Resignation made talent acquisition and employee retention more challenging. Employers of all sizes, geographic footprints, and industries from entertainment to retail, realized the need to make family-building benefits a prominent part of their employment packages. They recognize that employees not only favor employers that are receptive to their needs as intended parents, but are also increasingly willing to turn down offers or change jobs for employment opportunities they perceive as more supportive of their family-building concerns. This is driving a growing number of employers to respond with innovative family-building offerings that can attract and retain employees of all ages and backgrounds and help build and maintain a competitive edge and inclusive culture.

Benefit Coverage Is Growing

Family-building benefits are seen by employers as an necessary way to support today’s workforce. Without them, an employee would face spending nearly $30,000 per cycle for IVF, $90,000 to $130,000 for surrogacy, or $50,000 for adoption in the U.S. Given such high costs associated with family building, employees frequently view a managed family-building benefit as a critical component of their compensation.

As a result, employers are introducing programs that cover a growing range of family-building services and address the needs of a diverse workforce. This includes covering infertility services without the need for a clinical infertility diagnosis, such as ART for same-sex couples or individuals. As fertility benefits become more inclusive, companies are seeing benefits in terms of enhanced DEI and C-suites that are more balanced between genders. According to both World Economic Forum and Harvard Business Review, the business case for DEI is stronger than ever in terms of companies’ success in the long-run.

Family-building programs are increasingly covering costs of genetic testing, egg and sperm freezing, adoption, surrogacy, reproductive behavioral and dietary coaching, lactation and parenting support, and other similar services. The benefit size has also increased, and today many companies enhance available medical insurance with annual benefits as large as $30,000-$50,000, or more. In some cases, the benefit has no dollar limit.

Managed Family-Building Benefits Support Employees While Saving Them Money

The modern, well-designed family-building program provides a “managed” benefit that offers expert care navigators – often clinicians such as fertility-trained nurses – to share information and guidance with intended parents. This helps them better understand options and get the best use of their available benefits.

Among the many advantages of a managed benefit, the guidance provided to intended parents helps them reduce unnecessary costs and obtain the best outcome. When family-building journeys are supported and guided by a nurse care manager, the patients are empowered to choose the treatment options that produce the highest pregnancy rates, while avoiding those that can result in complications. When going through fertility treatment without the clinical guidance that a managed benefit provides, an employee is more likely to have multiple gestations, which are often accompanied by NICU admissions that average a 20-day length of stay and cost between $40,000-$80,000. No parent wants to see their neonates in the NICU, and any employer would choose to avoid these costs. A managed benefit significantly reduces these unwanted outcomes.

Managed solutions with elective egg freezing have been particularly popular for employers seeking to support a growing female population of professionals. Covering egg-freezing costs – typically about $8,000 to $10,000, plus medications and storage – is far less expensive than losing a rising star to a competitor that offers a better benefit. Especially with managed clinical guidance, this benefit empowers women to commit to their career without the fear that doing so will jeopardize having a family at the right time. Freezing their eggs at a younger age preserves an increased ability to conceive at a later time when she is ready professionally and personally. Additionally, cryo-preservation (egg freezing for women, sperm freezing for men) may be of critical need to employees facing certain serious medical issues, such as cancer treatments. Employees notice and respond positively when an employer pays attention to such needs.

Becoming a Standard Benefit Offering

Families today are increasingly diverse in size, ages and needs, and this fuels a growing demand in the workforce for employers to support employees’ families and work-life concerns. In recent years, mental and emotional health became a focal point for expanded employment benefits, earning a place alongside medical, dental and vision as standard offerings. Family-building benefits are now enjoying a similar rise in popularity. They are already a standard practice among the most successful companies in a variety of economic sectors, with academia, entertainment, communications and manufacturing joining the trend. And once family-building benefits are fully the new status quo, employers seeking to maintain a competitive advantage will continue to innovate better recruitment and retention strategies. This is already leading to the emergence of a wider array of family support, such as return to work coaching, parenting, milk shipping, resources for special needs children, elder care, healthcare travel, and other similar solutions.

Surveys conducted by benefit consulting firms and market trends show that family-building benefits are highly popular among employees, especially those in their 20s and 30s who are critical to the success of businesses in almost any industry. To address the needs of these rising stars, and attract the next generation of talent, employers are increasingly recognizing that no program is more critical than robust managed family-building benefit. This is a benefit that is here to stay.

About Roger Shedlin

Roger Shedlin, M.D., J.D., is President, CEO and founder of WINFertility, a leading family-building and fertility benefits management company.

